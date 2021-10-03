Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 5,712 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Nautilus worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $9,097,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

