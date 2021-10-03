Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 35,677 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,677 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

ICPT stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $505.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

