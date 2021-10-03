Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.