Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

