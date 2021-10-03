Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 274,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $212.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

