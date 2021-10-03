$0.44 EPS Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.11 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,347 shares of company stock valued at $990,797 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

