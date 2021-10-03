Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

