Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BCE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 419,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.