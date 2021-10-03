Shell Asset Management Co. Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

