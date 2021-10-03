Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 46,999 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,999 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in The Macerich by 101.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,309 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $21,169,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $19,915,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

