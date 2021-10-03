Shell Asset Management Co. Has $788,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $26,700,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 58.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

PII opened at $121.25 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

