Shell Asset Management Co. Has $810,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 244.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 171,291 shares during the last quarter.

IPG opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

