Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,952 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 327.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 58.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 92,745 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

