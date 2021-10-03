Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,224 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

