Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.85 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $60,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $99,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $253.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.89. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

