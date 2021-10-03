Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,934 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

