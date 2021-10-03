Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Radian Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Radian Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.