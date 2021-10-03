Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 3,549 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Peoples Bancorp worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.