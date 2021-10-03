Shell Asset Management Co. Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 132.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

