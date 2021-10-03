Shell Asset Management Co. Has $882,000 Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in PVH by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,085,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PVH by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

Shares of PVH opened at $106.18 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

