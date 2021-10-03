Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

NYSE:GPI opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $206.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

