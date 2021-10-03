1,200 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $406.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

