Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.18. 5,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

