SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Down 3.3%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.5989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

SEEK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

