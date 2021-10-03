SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Down 3.3%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.
SEEK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.
