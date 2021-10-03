SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 16,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 235,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics.

