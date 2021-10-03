CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $28.34 on Friday. CHS has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

