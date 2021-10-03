PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $163.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

