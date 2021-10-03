CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 208.4% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CMLTU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33. CM Life Sciences III has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,085,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $23,816,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $14,235,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $13,688,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $13,688,000.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

