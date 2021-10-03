Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waters by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,854,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,721,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $355.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $192.54 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

