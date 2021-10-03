Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $55,171,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,879,000 after buying an additional 409,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

LYB stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

