Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,355,000 after acquiring an additional 217,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $124.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

