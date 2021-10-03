The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.09.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

