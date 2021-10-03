111,531 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 632,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $12.97 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

