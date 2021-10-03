Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,290 shares of company stock worth $905,977 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

