Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

