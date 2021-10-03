La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.92

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 499509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

