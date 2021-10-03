Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

