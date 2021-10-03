BlackRock Inc. Sells 165,537 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,835,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,537 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.41% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $406,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of OLLI opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

