Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

