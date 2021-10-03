Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.