Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 85,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SFE opened at $8.97 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

