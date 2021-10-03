Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIGR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

