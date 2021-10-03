Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

