23,500 Shares in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.38% of Meridian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Meridian by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MRBK opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 20.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

