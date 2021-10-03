Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,434 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $435,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 56.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

NYSE:CMI opened at $227.96 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

