Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 982.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 107,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.