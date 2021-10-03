-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

