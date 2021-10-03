Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Charles Potvin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Charles Potvin acquired 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,549,852.80.

AZM stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of C$118.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

