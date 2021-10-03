326,891 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 326,891 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.