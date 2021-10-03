Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $3.47 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 827,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,864,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 160.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

